TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Madison Bassil (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Madison Bassil never picked up a lacrosse stick until her junior year of high school, but, since then, she’s really taken a liking to it.

The Santa Fe senior is a defender for the Raiders, who helped lead her team to its first ever appearance in the Class 1A district championship match this season. An accomplishment she takes great pride in.

“It means a lot especially being my senior year,” said Santa Fe senior lacrosse player Madison Bassil. “I was so happy that this was the team that could finally make it and that we could make our make our mark and we’ll be part of it forever.”

As defensive minded player, Bassil never backs down from taking on the opposition’s best player.

“You have to bring your full A-game with you. You can’t just let things go past you. You have to be ready 24-7. So, I can get to them and get that ball back.”

Bassil’s tenacity and determination to face the daunting task head on is why her coach leaned on her all spring.

“For most of our games this year, she was my player,” said Santa Fe Lacrosse Head Coach Kayla Cromwell. “I was like, you are the fastest on defense right now. Get out there. You got that girl. She’s yours don’t let her go.”

Another aspect that delights Cromwell is Bassil’s willingness to help her teammates any way she can.

“She’ll just be like ‘hey, coach I gave her some advice is that ok?’ and that’s my favorite thing about her. She was that person who would keep the team going when the girls would put their heads down. Maddie was always right there to pick it back up.”

On top of being a standout on the field, she also holds a 4.0 g.p.a. Taking care of academics is a high priority for Bassil.

“The student comes before the athlete and it’s always best to show how well you are. Also, for me, since I want to pursue more into education I know I have to be on the right track to keep going that way.”

Her favorite subject is science because of she likes the process of discovery and she plans to become a nurse.

“It’s something different. It’s not just numbers or reading. There’s chemicals, there’s reactions and there’s so many little things going on that you’d never even know about.”

Bassil plans to enroll at Santa Fe College after graduation this spring.

