Two Newberry athletes commit to colleges

Both Faith Wilson and Zak Cetin capitalized on their one year as Panthers
Cetin, Wilson sign with DIII programs
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Faith Wilson and Zak Cetin sure made the most of their one year at Newberry High School. Now, they’ve both used their success at Newberry as a springboard to play sports in college.

The Panthers held a joint letter of intent ceremony for the pair on Tuesday afternoon. Cetin is a left handed pitcher on the Newberry baseball team and signed play for Division III NYU. Wilson is a volleyball standout who broke the school record for blocks in a single season last fall with 159. She’ll attend DIII Rosemont in Pennsylvania.

What made the situation unique is that both athletes transferred to Newberry as seniors. Cetin came from St. Francis, and Wilson from GHS. Wilson has no regrets about how her senior season turned out.

“I feel like we had more time together than what I had at GHS,” said Wilson. “It was a major change but it was perfect and I loved every minute of it.”

Cetin is excited about all the opportunities that come with being in New York City.

“I felt like being in NYC will get me ready, just for public relations and everything in life, just talking to broader people, diversity, everything,” said Cetin.

Cetin owns a 2.70 ERA and is batting .378 for the Panthers, who won their sixth straight game on Tuesday.

