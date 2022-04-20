UPDATE: Gators QB Richardson citation video released

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson was pulled over and cited for speeding.

Richardson was caught going 105 mph on West Newberry Road around 4:00 am.

His arraignment will be on May 25th at 1:00 pm

