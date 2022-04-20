UPDATE: Gators QB Richardson citation video released
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson was pulled over and cited for speeding.
Richardson was caught going 105 mph on West Newberry Road around 4:00 am.
His arraignment will be on May 25th at 1:00 pm
