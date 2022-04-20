Veteran treasure hunter calls new home in High Springs a hidden gem

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) -Shawn Cowles has traveled the world searching for treasure since the age of 21.

“High Springs is really the treasure,” said Cowles.

He spent his entire adult life searching for sunken ships with hidden treasures. His specialty is technical diving but has started land adventures—working with Discovery Channel to uncover treasure in Bolivia from the 18th century.

“Just because you’re a treasure hunter and you have success in finding treasure, silver, gold, emeralds whatever it might be, it doesn’t mean you’re instantly rich, at all. You have to get people interested in the story in order to be able to give value to those artifacts.”

Thursday evening is when Cowles will share his treasure hunting stories but he said he’ll explain why he calls High Springs a hidden gem.

Cowles and his wife had an international trip cut short due to covid in 2020 but soon found themselves returning and settling in High Springs after living in Key West for decades.

“I think there is a treasure here in High Springs and that of course, are these caves and the caverns and you know, the rivers,” added Cowles. “This is a beautiful place and I think it’s kind of a hidden gem that hasn’t really been discovered.”

The High Springs historical society is hosting Cowles at the museum on Thursday to share his wealth of knowledge—and treasure.

