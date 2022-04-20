Advertisement

West End Golf Course property faces land use changes, once again

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT
JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The saying ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try try again’ applies for the developer attempting, once again, to change the west end golf course property’s land use.  

The 75-acre property sitting on West Newberry road is currently zoned as recreational, but JBrown Professionals is hoping to change that Wednesday.

This comes two years after an initial redevelopment proposal which, at maximum capacity, could have accommodated 750 residential units.

After withdrawing and modifying several applications, the latest proposal aims to change the land usage to low-density residential, which would allow no more than 70 single-family homes to be built on 38 of the 75 acres. The remaining land could be used as recreational.

RELATED STORY: Jonesville residents protesting the potential rezoning of West End Golf Club

One of the main concerns heard from those in opposition are worries of increased traffic on West Newberry Road.

According to a report, the new neighborhood would add an average of 223 new daily trips on the road compared to the existing golf course.

Questions and concerns will be heard at Alachua County’s Local Planning Agency and Planning Commission meeting held in-person at 6 pm Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

