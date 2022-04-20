Advertisement

Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal...
The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
LCPD investigate two bodies found dead in car at Lake Desoto
UPDATE: Three people die in apparent murder-suicide
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Extra security is in place at Chiefland Middle-High school after "noncredible" threats were...
Viral video of Chiefland Middle School fight leads to additional security

Latest News

Police in Minnesota are investigating a deadly incident where five bodies were found inside a...
Property search leads to police finding 5 bodies inside a home, authorities say
BREAKING UPDATE: Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
Police: 5 bodies found in Duluth home, suspect among deceased
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine
ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations
ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations