$38 million sports complex under construction in Celebration Pointe

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A $38 million sports-plex facility in Gainesville’s Celebration Pointe is right on track with construction.

The 142,000 square foot facility will be the future home to a wide variety of sporting events such as basketball tournaments, gymnastic competitions, and indoor track meets.

Where the events center is lacking is in regards to any beams or columns inside.

This innovative construction technique allows for maximum space utilization and makes an NCAA-regulated indoor track possible.

The topping-off ceremony is slated for May 6 at 5 p.m. and will feature state and county government officials, as well as developers, in the signing; and marking of the installation of, the final beam.

