Alachua County Pets: Diva, Gwyneth, Padme, and Chasworth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Diva. She’s a six-year-old gal who has a more low-energy personality. She’s very well trained and would love to be your one and only forever friend.

Next is Gwyneth. This girl loves pets, attention, and curling up on her person’s lap. She can be very protective of her family and home so she would love to do more socializing with other pups.

Next, say good morning to Padme. Padme is a sleepy couch potato who loves lazy days with nap time just as must as some good pets and loving.

Lastly, we have Chasworth. When you first meet this little guy, he prefers more calm energy but once he warms up, he becomes the perfect kitty to give scratches and play with.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

