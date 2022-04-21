The Alachua County Planning Commission voted not to recommend the proposal for the West End Golf Club

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The meeting that began at six o’clock wrapped up with board members voting unanimously not to recommend the application to the board of county commissioners.

Jbrown Professional Group is the project manager representing the owner.

They asked to change the land use designation from recreation to low-density residential, allowing for up to 70 homes to be built.

This proposal comes after multiple community input meetings with neighbors, as well as research into traffic and environment in the area.

“It has adjusted and has responded to issues over the course of 2 years to get where we are today, and I submit to you that this is a very responsible way to develop this property” said, Jay Brown with JBrown Professional Group.

Residents of the surrounding neighborhood have protested this amendment since the original idea of building up 750 units was proposed, but withdrawn in 2020.

Many neighbors said that they do not want the change in land use, and actually want to keep it as a golf course.

“What I want is to have a recreational activity center with possibly a senior center and all sorts of different activities including a nine hole golf course” said Jonesville resident, Laura Dearinger.

The proposal from the JBrown Professional Group will still go in front of the Alachua County Commissioners.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.