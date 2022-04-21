The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will be at the ElderCare of Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus is coming to Gainesville.

The Brain Bus Program hopes to reach out and educate residents about Dementia.

TRENDING STORY: A Dunnellon Town Hall meeting brought awareness to opioid deaths in Marion County

It also provides resources for underserved communities.

The bus will stop at the ElderCare of Alachua County from 9 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.