The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will be at the ElderCare of Alachua County

Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus is coming to Gainesville.
The Brain Bus Program hopes to reach out and educate residents about Dementia.
It also provides resources for underserved communities.
The bus will stop at the ElderCare of Alachua County from 9 a.m. to noon.
