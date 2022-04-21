Charities in Alachua County participate in annual The Amazing Give fundraising drive
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida charities are participating in the annual The Amazing Give fundraising drive.
This yearly event has been going on for the past six years.
TRENDING STORY: Starting from ground zero: Toys for Tots Lake City recovers from a devastating flood
All the proceeds go to local nonprofits.
This fundraiser goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find a charity you would like to donate too, click here.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.