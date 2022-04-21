Charities in Alachua County participate in annual The Amazing Give fundraising drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida charities are participating in the annual The Amazing Give fundraising drive.

This yearly event has been going on for the past six years.

All the proceeds go to local nonprofits.

This fundraiser goes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find a charity you would like to donate too, click here.

