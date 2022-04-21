The Columbia County Commission will have a special meeting to discuss animal control services

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are holding a special meeting.

They are discussing animal control services.

Commissioners will decide a course of action on how to run the animal services going forward.

This meeting starts at 3 p.m.

