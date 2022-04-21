The Columbia County Commission will have a special meeting to discuss animal control services
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are holding a special meeting.
They are discussing animal control services.
TRENDING STORY: Ocala Mayor comments on decision to fire city manager
Commissioners will decide a course of action on how to run the animal services going forward.
This meeting starts at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.