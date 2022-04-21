Day two of the OBS Spring Sale grossed nearly $26 million

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The bidding remained red hot during day two of the OBS Spring Sale.

Two more thoroughbreds sold for more than a million dollars.

A son of Medaglia D’oro out of Eltimass went for $1.75 million, and a Colt sired by Mendelssohn out of Grace is gone sold for $1.3 million.

Overall, 178 head sold for nearly $26 million.

Day three begins at 10:30 a.m.

