A Dunnellon Town Hall meeting brought awareness to opioid deaths in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the CDC opioid abuse has caused the death of more than 75,000 people in the U.S. alone.

“Teenage overdoses have gone up about 80% in the last couple of years,” said clinical social worker Carali Mclean.

At the Boys & Girls Club in Dunnellon, they talked about how to prevent this in our youth.

“The access to opioids and the fentanyl that is so lethal,” said Mclean.

Different speakers said the drug that kids use the most is marijuana, but nowadays it’s being laced with fentanyl. There are different objects like a watch or book that kids have to hide their drugs.

Tammy Steadman the club director said this topic hits close to home.

“I personally know individuals who are allergic to cannabis, they say you can’t be allergic to it but psychosis is a very serious thing.”

In a recent case in Marion County, an elementary school teacher was arrested for bringing ecstasy and trying to hide it in the bathroom.

“It’s global and it’s a local problem I think the good news is that there is treatment available that we know will help to overcome the addiction.”

Another town hall opioid awareness meeting will be held at the Silver Springs Shores Boys & Girls Club on May 11.

The DEA is having Nation Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 30th where you can dispose of your medications at the Ocala Police Department.

