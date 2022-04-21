Advertisement

Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970

Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.(gray)
By MATT OTT
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.

Jobless claims fell by 2,000 to 184,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week volatility, rose by 4,500 to 177,250.

About 1.42 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits in the week of April 9, the fewest since February 21, 1970.

Two years after the coronavirus pandemic plunged the economy into a brief but devastating recession, American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security. Weekly applications for unemployment aid, which broadly track with layoffs, have remained consistently below the pre-pandemic level of 225,000.

Last year, employers added a record 6.7 million jobs, and they’ve added an average of 560,000 more each month so far in 2022. The unemployment rate, which soared to 14.7% in April 2020 in the depths of the COVID-19 recession, is now just 3.6%, barely above the lowest point in 50 years. And there is a record proportion of 1.7 job openings for every unemployed American.

The U.S. job market and overall economy has shown remarkable resiliency despite ongoing supply chain breakdowns, the economic consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the highest consumer inflation in 40 years.

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy for many Americans due to inflation. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
Authorities say a teen has died from drowning complications after needing to be rescued from...
Teen dies from drowning complications after water rescue, coroner says
The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC