First-graders praised after saving teacher who suffered COVID-19 seizure

Many are praising a group of Ardmore students for their quick thinking that ended up saving their teacher's life during a COVID seizure
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A group of first-graders from an elementary school in Alabama jumped into action when their teacher was suffering a seizure.

WAFF reports teacher Tracy Hodges said she felt ill and asked the students to get help during a school day in January at Cedar Hill Elementary School in Ardmore.

That’s when first-grade student Emily Johnson and others stepped in to help out.

“Ms. Hodges started shaking in her chair, and then she said, ‘Go get help.’” Johnson recalled. “Then, we started running to the nurses.”

Hodges said she considers her students to be heroes. She was able to return to work soon after suffering the seizure.

“I had a COVID-19 seizure and they helped me,” Hodges said. “They have become hometown heroes ... just took action like a real hero does.”

Ardmore class honored after saving first grade teacher
Ardmore class honored after saving first grade teacher(WAFF)

Fruit and vegetable production company Dole recognized the students’ quick actions on Wednesday, labeling the 18 students as “Healthy Everyday Heroes” for helping Hodges. The children were given hero certificates, capes and masks as part of Dole’s hero-recognition program.

Hodges’ first-graders were also honored by local law enforcement for their quick thinking earlier this year.

