Florida Senate approves congressional map during the special legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) -- A new congressional map submitted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office that would break up district five in North Central Florida has been approved by the state Senate.

Wednesday’s 24-15 vote was split on party lines. Democrats argued the governor’s office gerrymandered the map to benefit Republicans, while also making it more difficult for Black voters to elect Black representatives.

Republicans rejected that argument and said the maps were constitutional, however, DeSantis has acknowledged the map will likely be challenged in court.

The House is expected to send the map back to the governor on Thursday, ending, for now, a process prolonged by DeSantis’ veto of the maps the Legislature originally sent him.

District five is held by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson who has opposed the redistricting. He argues the new map would violate the Voting Rights Act and the Florida Constitution.

Senators also voted in favor of a measure sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley of Lake City to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District which governs Disney World.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking to redraw the state's district lines. (Florida Legislature)

