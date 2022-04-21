Advertisement

Florida Senate approves congressional map during the special legislative session

A new congressional map submitted by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office that would break up district five has been approved by the Florida Senate
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) -- A new congressional map submitted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office that would break up district five in North Central Florida has been approved by the state Senate.

Wednesday’s 24-15 vote was split on party lines. Democrats argued the governor’s office gerrymandered the map to benefit Republicans, while also making it more difficult for Black voters to elect Black representatives.

RELATED STORY: Gov. DeSantis targets North Florida congressional district ahead of legislature’s special session

Republicans rejected that argument and said the maps were constitutional, however, DeSantis has acknowledged the map will likely be challenged in court.

The House is expected to send the map back to the governor on Thursday, ending, for now, a process prolonged by DeSantis’ veto of the maps the Legislature originally sent him.

District five is held by Democratic Rep. Al Lawson who has opposed the redistricting. He argues the new map would violate the Voting Rights Act and the Florida Constitution.

RELATED STORY: Governor Ron DeSantis submitted a congressional district map that would split up the area represented by Democrat Al Lawson

Senators also voted in favor of a measure sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley of Lake City to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District which governs Disney World.

RELATED STORY: Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government

Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed a new congressional map ahead of Florida's special session seeking to redraw the state's district lines.(Florida Legislature)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

University of Florida student runs business based on charcuterie trend
University of Florida student runs business based on charcuterie trend
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville residents can pick up a free tree to celebrate Earth Day
Gainesville residents can pick up a free tree to celebrate Earth Day
Gainesville residents can pick up a free tree to celebrate Earth Day
Gainesville residents can pick up a free tree to celebrate Earth Day
University of Florida student runs business based on Charcuterie trend
University of Florida student runs business based on charcuterie trend