The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss funding to renovate the Grace Marketplace laundry room
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are meeting.
One of the items on their agenda is voting on funding to renovate the Grace Marketplace laundry room.
TRENDING STORY: Custom vending machine serves good deeds while taking donations for Relay for Life
They are asking for more than $400,000 in funding to do the renovations.
This meeting starts at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.