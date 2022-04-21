The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss funding to renovate the Grace Marketplace laundry room

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are meeting.

One of the items on their agenda is voting on funding to renovate the Grace Marketplace laundry room.

TRENDING STORY: Custom vending machine serves good deeds while taking donations for Relay for Life

They are asking for more than $400,000 in funding to do the renovations.

This meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.