Advertisement

The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss funding to renovate the Grace Marketplace laundry room

Gainesville City commission
Gainesville City commission(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are meeting.

One of the items on their agenda is voting on funding to renovate the Grace Marketplace laundry room.

TRENDING STORY: Custom vending machine serves good deeds while taking donations for Relay for Life

They are asking for more than $400,000 in funding to do the renovations.

This meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

A north-central Florida mom is helping spread the word about the importance of organ donation...
North-Central Florida mom shares how late daughter’s donation impacted other lives
North-Central Florida mom shares how late daughter’s donation impacted other lives
North-Central Florida mom shares how late daughter’s donation impacted other lives
P.K. Yonge's Carter Smith commits to Gardner-Webb
Happy Friday everyone! Some fun things to do, inside and out, this weekend.
Weekend Planner: 4/22/2022
The Arc of Alachua County celebrates Earth Day by giving back to the community
The Arc of Alachua County celebrates Earth Day by giving back to the community