Gainesville man arrested after having sexual relations with underaged person

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after he had sex with someone under the age of 16.  

Per police reports, 25-year-old Marcus Dante McCray was arrested Wednesday on a lewd and lascivious battery charge.  

Reports state that McCray knew the teenage victim, who is a runaway.  He battered the victim in a motel room on Northwest 13th Street.  

No bond has been set yet.  

