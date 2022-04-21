Gainesville man arrested after having sexual relations with underaged person

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after he had sex with someone under the age of 16.

Per police reports, 25-year-old Marcus Dante McCray was arrested Wednesday on a lewd and lascivious battery charge.

Reports state that McCray knew the teenage victim, who is a runaway. He battered the victim in a motel room on Northwest 13th Street.

No bond has been set yet.

TRENDING STORY: Interlachen man arrested on sexual battery and human trafficking charges

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.