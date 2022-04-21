Gainesville police arrests man who sexually abused and assaulted a child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after being accused of sexually abusing and beating a child.

Police arrested 30-year-old Timothy Jones on Wednesday for the recurrent abuse of an 11-year-old that started in 2020.

The victim said Jones suffocated him with a pillow on one occasion. On two other occasions, the victim stated Jones would stare at and touch the child’s genitals.

Jones is being charged with four felonies including child abuse and molestation.

