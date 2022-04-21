Advertisement

Gas South had a ribbon-cutting for its new Gainesville facility

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:25 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Out with the old, in with the new.

The Gainesville-based company, once known as Infinite Energy, was bought out by Gas South in December of 2020.

Although many employees lost their jobs, Gas South cut the ribbon on a new facility in Gainesville Wednesday afternoon.

“This is really an opportunity for us to unveil a great working space a space where folks can create collaborate connect and can really build culture I called the 4 c’s if you will, said CEO Kevin Greiner.”

With the acquisition of Infinite Energy, Greiner says Gas South is the largest marketer of natural gas in the Southeast.

