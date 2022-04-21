Gas South had a ribbon-cutting for its new Gainesville facility

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Out with the old, in with the new.

The Gainesville-based company, once known as Infinite Energy, was bought out by Gas South in December of 2020.

Although many employees lost their jobs, Gas South cut the ribbon on a new facility in Gainesville Wednesday afternoon.

TRENDING STORY: The Alachua County Planning Commission voted not to recommend the proposal for the West End Golf Club

“This is really an opportunity for us to unveil a great working space a space where folks can create collaborate connect and can really build culture I called the 4 c’s if you will, said CEO Kevin Greiner.”

With the acquisition of Infinite Energy, Greiner says Gas South is the largest marketer of natural gas in the Southeast.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.