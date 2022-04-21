Jumpers, throwers, pole vaulters soar to begin district track and field meets

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Life is a sandbox these days for high school track and field athletes, each of whom aims to be in peak form in late April and early May.

Santa Fe is among several NCFL high schools that is hosting district championship meets this week to determine four regional meet qualifiers in each event. Action got underway Wednesday morning at Santa Fe in Class 2A-District 3.

Among the winners were a pair of Suwannee jumpers. TJ Derico soared to victory in the boys long jump at 20 feet, 7 and a half inches, while Bulldog Dariniya Martin swept the girls long jump, triple jump, and high jump titles. Martin, who didn’t seem deterred by the wind at the Santa Fe track, still has a hurdles race on Thursday.

“I felt like it kind of affected my jumping, my high jump maybe a little bit,” said Martin of the wind. “But not too much because I’m used to the wind. But I was just a little off in high jump. I’m excited I get to go to regionals.”

The toughest field event of all might be the pole vault. Santa Fe junior Payton Pitts cleared 13 feet even for the boys win. His effort was just shy of a school record, but a personal best.

“It takes a lot of core strength, coordination, because it relies on the most on another object instead of just yourself,” said Pitts. “It’s really fun, though. I love flying in the air.”

Competition in Class 2A-District 3 resumes Thursday morning with running event finals.

