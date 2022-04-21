Advertisement

Marion County Supervisor of Elections featured in national campaign combatting misinformation

Marion County Supervisor of Elections featured in national campaign combatting misinformation
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Supervisor of Elections featured in the #TrustedInfo2022 campaign, a national effort that seeks to educate voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox and Secretary of State Laurel Lee sent out a message earlier this week in support of the campaign launched by the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Wilcox is also the president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections.

“As elections professionals, we want to highlight our commitment to being the official trusted sources of election-related information in Florida,” said President Wilcox.

Primaries take place on August 23, and the general election will take place on November 8.

To view their full statement, click here.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala Assistant City Manager Bill Kauffman announces retirement

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

No. 8 Gator softball team falls to No. 7 Arkansas, 9-1
Gator baseball team mauled by No. 1 Tennessee, 8-2
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 priors
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 prior felony convictions
Ocala Breeders Sales’ Spring sale comes to a close, bringing in $20M more than a year ago
Ocala Breeders Sales’ Spring sale comes to a close, bringing in $20M more than a year ago
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 priors
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 priors