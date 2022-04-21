Marion County Supervisor of Elections featured in national campaign combatting misinformation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Supervisor of Elections featured in the #TrustedInfo2022 campaign, a national effort that seeks to educate voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox and Secretary of State Laurel Lee sent out a message earlier this week in support of the campaign launched by the National Association of Secretaries of State.

Wilcox is also the president of the Florida Supervisors of Elections.

“As elections professionals, we want to highlight our commitment to being the official trusted sources of election-related information in Florida,” said President Wilcox.

Primaries take place on August 23, and the general election will take place on November 8.

To view their full statement, click here.

