Marion County’s Elementary Superintendent Hembrook named finalist for Pinellas County Schools position

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School District could soon be looking for new leadership.

Area Superintendent for Elementary Education Ann Hembrook is a finalist to become the new superintendent of Pinellas County Schools.

Reports from South Florida suggest Hembrook and two other finalists will be brought in for interviews on May 11.

Hembrook has been with Marion County since 2020.

