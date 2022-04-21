Ocala Assistant City Manager Bill Kauffman announces retirement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Chief Financial Officer and Assistant City Manager Bill Kauffman submitted his letter of resignation.

Kauffman’s notice comes hours after City Manager Sandra Wilson was fired. She was terminated on a 3-2 vote.

Commissioners Jay Musleh and Ire Bethea were in dissent.

Kaufmann says Wilson’s firing signaled “the right time for him to leave.” His last day with the city will be on May 4.

Ocala Assistant City Manager Bill Kauffman resigns (WCJB FILE)

