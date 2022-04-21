Advertisement

Report: UF starting pitcher Hunter Barco to miss time with elbow discomfort

Lefty starter owns 5 wins, 2.50 ERA
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida left-handed starting pitcher Hunter Barco has been a devastating force against opposing hitters all season. However, his status for this weekend’s series against No. 1 Tennessee and beyond could be in doubt.

D1 baseball reported on Wednesday that Barco will be shut down indefinitely due to discomfort in his elbow, although A UF Sports Information Director said he could not confirm whether that report was accurate.

Barco is a potential first round draft pick. This season, he is 5-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 50 and a third innings. He went only two innings in his start last Friday versus Vanderbilt, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out four batters.

