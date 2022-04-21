Advertisement

Santa Fe boys win Class 2A District 3 Championship track and field meet; Girls finish second

Raiders’ Trace Spires wins boys 800 meters
Raider boys dominate with 8 wins in 11 races
By Chris Pinson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final day of the Class 2A District 3 Championship track and field meet turned out to be a run away victory.

The Santa Fe High School boys team won the meet with a total of 226 points, 83 points ahead of Suwannee’s team, while the Bulldogs’ girls team claimed the title with 174 points, 21 more than the Raiders girls squad.

As the host school, Santa Fe’s boys team won eight of the 11 scheduled track events. Trace Spires and Matthew Ortiz highlighted two of the victories for the Raiders. Spires used a late push to come-from-behind down the stretch and edge Suwannee’s Morgan Mobley for first place in the 800 meters. He crossed the line in 2:12.07 - 23 one hundredths of a second faster than Mobley.

As for Ortiz, he blew away the field in the 3200 meters. He finished first in a time of 10:43.67 - 8 full seconds quicker than his next closest pursuer.

In the girls competition, the Bulldogs claimed the 3200 relay, along with the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Meanwhile, the Raiders won five events - the 100, 1600, and 3200 meters, plus the 4x100 and 1600 relays.

The Raiders team of Deziah Jones, Destiney McBroom, Caidence Stensel, and Chandramukhi Zaldivar claimed both relays for Santa Fe.

Regionals will be held at Bay High School in Panama City on May 5.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Elizabeth Hightower prepares to throw a pitch for Florida in their game against Arkansas.
No. 8 Florida softball run-ruled by No. 7 Arkansas in series opener
Condron Ballpark, Friday
No. 1 Tennessee bashes Florida, 8-2 to open key SEC baseball series
P.K. Yonge School, Friday
P.K. Yonge soccer player Carter Smith signs with Gardner-Webb
Oak Hall H.S., Thursday
Oak Hall boys lacrosse team advances to region semis with blowout of South Walton