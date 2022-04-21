Santa Fe boys win Class 2A District 3 Championship track and field meet; Girls finish second

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The final day of the Class 2A District 3 Championship track and field meet turned out to be a run away victory.

The Santa Fe High School boys team won the meet with a total of 226 points, 83 points ahead of Suwannee’s team, while the Bulldogs’ girls team claimed the title with 174 points, 21 more than the Raiders girls squad.

As the host school, Santa Fe’s boys team won eight of the 11 scheduled track events. Trace Spires and Matthew Ortiz highlighted two of the victories for the Raiders. Spires used a late push to come-from-behind down the stretch and edge Suwannee’s Morgan Mobley for first place in the 800 meters. He crossed the line in 2:12.07 - 23 one hundredths of a second faster than Mobley.

As for Ortiz, he blew away the field in the 3200 meters. He finished first in a time of 10:43.67 - 8 full seconds quicker than his next closest pursuer.

In the girls competition, the Bulldogs claimed the 3200 relay, along with the 100 and 300 meter hurdles. Meanwhile, the Raiders won five events - the 100, 1600, and 3200 meters, plus the 4x100 and 1600 relays.

The Raiders team of Deziah Jones, Destiney McBroom, Caidence Stensel, and Chandramukhi Zaldivar claimed both relays for Santa Fe.

Regionals will be held at Bay High School in Panama City on May 5.

