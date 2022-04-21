A sit down with Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Mike Balken has been the Chief of Police for the city of Ocala since Nov. 2020. Investigating gun and drug-related incidents are two major tasks Ocala police officers take on, on a daily basis.

The opioid epidemic is evolving

Last year was a record-breaking year for the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) and it’s only getting worse according to Ocala’s police chief Mike Balken. Between the agencies that make up UDEST, officers confiscated 33 pounds of fentanyl alone last year.

Now Balken said he’s anticipating two new types of opioids called carfentanyl, and ISO (Isotonitazen), “which is reported to be 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl,” he said.

According to a March 16 report from the Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, she’s warning residents and visitors about the illicit drug “because just one pill can kill.”

“The drug is so strong that it can kill just by coming into contact with someone’s skin,” Moody reported in a pre-recorded video posted to YouTube. ISO has already been found in at least one Florida county, Moody said.

But it’s not just the drug killing people. Often times buyers do not know what they’re ingesting.

“When you look at someone who is addicted to an opiate and they seek that drug out, they’re sold what they believe to be oxycodone or something similar, only to die after taking it and we find out that it was a pressed fentanyl pill,” Balken said.

“That’s a poisoning. That’s not an overdose.”

Gun violence is on the rise

Gun-related incidents involving teenagers and young people are on the rise in the city of Ocala, according to Balken.

In recent months, one of OPD’s biggest busts was that of two teens and 18-year-old Leandre Cox, who were arrested for the shooting death of 23-year-old Jacorie McCullough. Police identified Cox as being the shooter.

“They’re extremely uncooperative, even as a victim. You know, they’ve been shot multiple times at the hospital laying on a gurney and tell our officers and our detectives and they say, look this is my problem and I’m going to handle it as I see fit,” he said.

Balken said these crimes are committed by a lot of repeat offenders. Also, the way teenagers are getting weapons has changed.

In the statutory sense of the word, these ‘gangs’ are not only stealing firearms from unlocked vehicles but they’re also getting them from people supplying them from outside of the community.

“We had a recent arrest, I think it was last year, where a corrections officer from another county was arrested for supplying our youth, our violent youth with firearms so we know that the gangs are identifying adults that are friendly to their cause and using them to purchase guns for them and that becomes a huge problem for us,” said Balken.

A huge problem that may have a fix.

A fresh look at policing

Currently, the city is split into two districts. Balken said he hopes to double it into four, with the hope to cut down on overtime and crime.

His plan to is focus less on geography and more on crime hot spots. (OPD)

As long as he has been in law enforcement, Balken said having different ‘precincts’ or district offices has been the go-to model for agencies, but “the bottom line is, that’s an antiquated form of policing.”

His plan to is focus less on geography and more on crime hot spots.

“I want my officers to know who the players are in a given community, I want them to know their business partners, their community supporters, the traffic complaints, where the drug houses are. I want to get back to real community-oriented police that puts cops in neighborhoods in a more permanent fashion,” he said.

But it will take some budgetary support from the city council Balken said, which he hopes can make this initiative a reality.

