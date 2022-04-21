University of Florida faculty union demands wage increases
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The faculty union that University of Florida staff is asking for wage increases.
United Campus Workers UF (UFFUF) and Graduate Assistants United are asking for “top-five pay for a top-five university.”
The UF Board of Trustees meets on Thursday and Friday.
Union members are currently hosting a protest at Emerson Alumni Hall.
TRENDING STORY: The Gainesville City Commission is meeting to discuss funding to renovate the Grace Marketplace laundry room
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.