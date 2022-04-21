University of Florida faculty union demands wage increases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The faculty union that University of Florida staff is asking for wage increases.

United Campus Workers UF (UFFUF) and Graduate Assistants United are asking for “top-five pay for a top-five university.”

The UF Board of Trustees meets on Thursday and Friday.

Union members are currently hosting a protest at Emerson Alumni Hall.

