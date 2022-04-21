Advertisement

What’s Growing On: Florida Museum Spring Plant Sale

By Alex Carter
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s Earth Day Theme is “Invest in our Planet”, and many North Central Florida organizations are facilitating that message.

And that includes bringing some colorful creatures to your landscape.

The Florida Museum of Natural History is celebrating Earth Day by hosting their Spring Plant Sale starting this Friday.

The sale is offering over 200 varieties of plants, and from all different classifications, whether you’re looking to bring butterflies to your yard or have vibrant, tropical colors greeting you at home.

Accent plants such as Calatheas can be added to your yard for vibrant colors and noticeable patterns.

But for some of nature’s most beautiful creatures to stop by, accent plants won’t always suffice. Manager of the museum’s Butterfly Rainforest, Ryan Fessenden, adds many people think they should simply “plant flowers to attract butterflies, well that’s half the story. Butterflies also need something to lay their eggs on and it’s specific to each species.”

You need plants that are pollinator friendly, or “plants that are very attractive to these types of animals. If you want to encourage them to your yard and to increase their habitat, you want to plant these specific plants.”

That’s where host and nectar plants come into play because “they have nice little clusters of flowers that are very attractive to various pollinators, specifically butterflies and other insects and other birds like hummingbirds.”

Fessenden adds they will have many of these types of plants for purchase this weekend, but he “always recommends pentas or the egyptian star-cluster as a butterfly attracter. It blooms almost year-round. It’s a nice cluster of small flowers that will attract large and small butterflies. It’s very easy to care for. It is the quintessential anchor plant for any butterfly garden.”

Proceeds from the plant sale are put directly back into the museum’s Butterfly Rainforest to display exotic butterflies from all over the world.

Plant sale hours are:

Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM

Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, 1 PM to 5 PM

TRENDING STORY: Homeowners are hopeful 136-year-old house can be salvaged after fire

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

No. 8 Gator softball team falls to No. 7 Arkansas, 9-1
Gator baseball team mauled by No. 1 Tennessee, 8-2
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 priors
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 prior felony convictions
Ocala Breeders Sales’ Spring sale comes to a close, bringing in $20M more than a year ago
Ocala Breeders Sales’ Spring sale comes to a close, bringing in $20M more than a year ago
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 priors
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 priors