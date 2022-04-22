Advertisement

Additional person found guilty in 2020 murder of Starke teenager

Additional person found guilty in 2020 murder of Starke teenager
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Demetrius Wilson was convicted and sentenced today to 45-years in prison for killing a teenager in Starke.

Starke police say a jury convicted Wilson on charges of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Blake Williams.

In February, another defendant, Marcus Whitfield was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida faculty union demands wage increases

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER
UF women drop tight one to Aggies in SEC semis, 4-3
UF lax team routs Temple, 18-7
Razorbacks edge Gators for second straight day, 5-4
Micanopy Antique Art
Micanopy art show features a “highwaymen painter” in local art show