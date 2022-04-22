Additional person found guilty in 2020 murder of Starke teenager
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Demetrius Wilson was convicted and sentenced today to 45-years in prison for killing a teenager in Starke.
Starke police say a jury convicted Wilson on charges of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Blake Williams.
In February, another defendant, Marcus Whitfield was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
