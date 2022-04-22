Additional person found guilty in 2020 murder of Starke teenager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Demetrius Wilson was convicted and sentenced today to 45-years in prison for killing a teenager in Starke.

Starke police say a jury convicted Wilson on charges of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of 19-year-old Blake Williams.

In February, another defendant, Marcus Whitfield was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

