The Arc of Alachua County celebrates Earth Day by giving back to the community

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Arc of Alachua County is teaming up with the Strong Roots movement and Audacy to build a butterfly garden in celebration of Earth Day.

Arc of Alachua County’s Earth Day theme this year is investing in our planet.

They are building the butterfly garden in the Arc’s interior courtyard at their main campus in Gainesville.

UF’s Strong Roots movement helped by obtaining the plants and designing the garden.

Strong Roots’ main goal making organic, healthy garden beds for at-risk individuals and underserved elementary school children.

Volunteers assisted in weeding, planting, and cleaning flower beds in the garden.

The plan is for the gardens to be completed in about two weeks.

TRENDING STORY: North Central Florida raised more than $1.3 million in less than 12 hours during the 2022 Amazing Give

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.