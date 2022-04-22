Advertisement

The College of Central Florida is hosting the 3rd annual Administrative Professionals event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 3rd annual Administrative Professionals event is being held at the College of Central Florida.

The events keynote speaker is Justin Garner, Director of Hotel and Hospitality Operations at the World Equestrian Center.

The cost to attend is $35.

This event will be in the Klein Conference Center at the Ocala Campus Ewers Century Center from 8:00 a.m. till 12:30 p.m.

