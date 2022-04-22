Day three of the OBS Spring Sale made almost $24 million

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The red hot market at Ocala Breeders Sales included another seven-figure sale in today’s third session of the spring sale of two-year-olds in training.

A Colt sired by Tapit out of Pension sold for $1.7 million to top Thursday’s auction.

173 head sold on day three for a total of almost $24 million, and that was well above last year.

The final day of the sale starts at 10:30 a.m.

