Department of Children and Families to host job fair on Friday

The Florida Department of Children and Families is trying to recruit new employees for the northeast region.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT
The department is hosting a job fair on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1112 N Main St, Gainesville for the northeast region. The area includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties.

Several positions are open including Child Protective Investigator (CPI), Adult Protective Investigator (API), and Economic Self-Sufficiency Specialist.

Applicants should consider bringing if applicable, a Resume, List of References, Social Security Card, Valid Photo ID, Diploma, and Selective Service Registration.

