Former Alachua County fairgrounds are in the process of becoming an Army Reserve equipment concentration site

Former Alachua County fairgrounds are in the process of becoming an army reserve equipment site
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Army reserve equipment concentration site project at the former fairgrounds on 39th Avenue and Waldo Road is gaining momentum.

According to economic developer Sean McLendon, the US Army Reserves secured $36M in funding for the project.

McLendon also mentions that the contractor has been selected and the state is finalizing permits meaning construction could begin soon.

The construction of the site will offer sixty new jobs for heavy equipment diesel work.

There has also been a partnership with Santa Fe Community college to develop a curriculum that will generate a program on heavy diesel mechanic assistance and will act as a pipeline for this project.

