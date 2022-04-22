High Springs prepares to host the 45th annual Pioneer Days Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs community is preparing to host more than 5,000 people in the 45th annual Pioneer Days Festival.

The festival is dedicated to history and life in the late 1880s and early 1890s. This year’s edition features 117 vendors; twice as many as in previous years.

Pioneer Days will run from 10 am. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Main Street.

The free event features music from three bands, a miniature train show, and a cowboy shootout. Organizers say there is also a fun new addition for the children.

“We’re bringing in Border Collies to play soccer, and then we have the shepherd band, which has a big following,” said Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Decker, “they’re gonna be coming, so we have three bands for those days.”

