Levy County Sheriff’s Office introduces a new body scanner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies have a new tool to keep drugs out of the jail and detention center .
In a press release, deputy officials announced the use of the new Tek84 Intercept® Body Scanners. The tool is used to detect illegal objects being hidden by those entering the jail.
Since being implemented, it has stopped at least one person from bringing methamphetamine into the facility.
TRENDING STORY: Marion County couple convicted for murdering government witness in 2016
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.