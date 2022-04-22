Marion County couple convicted for murdering government witness in 2016

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal judge sentenced a Marion County couple to life in prison for murdering a government witness in 2016.

They are accused of injecting the victim with opioids to make it appear to be an overdose.

David Fey, 57, of Belleview, and Shari Gunter, 58, of Ocklawaha were convicted in December for the death of a 31-year-old woman who had agreed to cooperate with law enforcement.

Prosecutors say the two were dealing meth out of a home in Summerfield.

