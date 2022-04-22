Advertisement

Marion County couple convicted for murdering government witness in 2016

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:43 PM EDT
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal judge sentenced a Marion County couple to life in prison for murdering a government witness in 2016.

They are accused of injecting the victim with opioids to make it appear to be an overdose.

David Fey, 57, of Belleview, and Shari Gunter, 58, of Ocklawaha were convicted in December for the death of a 31-year-old woman who had agreed to cooperate with law enforcement.

Prosecutors say the two were dealing meth out of a home in Summerfield.

