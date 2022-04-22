Marion County Pets: Agave, Bruce, and Jerry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have this handsome little guy Agave. He has quickly become a volunteer favorite. This five-year-old pup would be an amazing forever friend for someone who loves big dogs with lots of personalities.

Next, say good morning to Bruce. Bruce is a nine-year-old doggo who would love to show you that old dogs can indeed learn new tricks. He is a master in the game of ‘trick equals treat.

Lastly, we have Jerry. At fifteen years old, he only relishes one thing and that’s catnip. Give him some catnip and a place to nap, and he’ll be a perfectly happy little guy.

April showers bring free adoptions!

All adoptions are free through the end of the month.

It includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

