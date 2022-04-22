NCFL lawmakers react to the congressional redistricting map approved by Governor DeSantis

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill implementing the new congressional district map approved by the Florida House during a three-day special session.

Moments before state leaders approved the map, multiple democratic representatives sat on the Florida Seal and chanted in protest. Voicing the opposition’s concerns, District 20 Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson says the map gives minority voters less representation.

“Having fought for voting rights, having fought for civil rights, having fought for desegregation, it appears all [of] this is being rolled back,” said Representative Hinson.

The map alters the boundaries of District 5. The areas of North Central Florida previously covered by the former are now part of District 3 and District 6.

State Representative Chuck Clemons says the map was drawn purely based on population.

“The challenge is in rural settings the population per square mile is so much lower that you have to have a much bigger area,” said Clemons.

Clemons adds that he believes many Floridians feel the governor should not be involved with drawing the map, even though the governor is statutorily obliged to be involved with the process.”

The signed bill now heads to court for validation. If the Florida Supreme Court finds the map unconstitutional, state lawmakers will host another special session.

