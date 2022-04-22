NCFL political leaders react to the state house approving congressional district maps drawn by the governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic leaders including state representative Yvonne Hayes-Hinson who represents parts of Marion and Alachua counties, as well as congressman Al Lawson opposed the new map which would break up “C-D five” representing part of North Central Florida.

They argue that Desantis drawing the map in this way will dilute minority representation in Florida.

“We are abducting our constitutional responsibility and subverting the power to him” said Yvonne Hayes-Hinson.

Governor Ron Desantis has called district five an “unconstitutional racial gerrymander”, arguing it covers too broad of an area.

“Can you imagine that 60 percent of the people in Florida voted to have those districts. The governor throw race out there because he wanted to be a catch, anytime you use race or something like that a certain amount of people will support you and that’s what he’s doing” said Congressman Al Lawson.

Republican state representative, Chuck Brannan, who represents lake city, said having Columbia County in district three instead of district five, will give more rural communities a voice.

“We’re gonna be in a much more concise and have much more in common with our fellow constituents in those other counties than that gerrymandered districts, that we’ve been in for the last ten years or how many it’s been since it’s been finally settled last time. We certainly have more in common with those folks than we got with Jacksonville and Tallahassee” said Brannan.

The map will now go to the governor for his signature.

