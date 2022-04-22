Advertisement

North-Central Florida mom shares how late daughter’s donation impacted other lives

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A north-central Florida mom is helping spread the word about the importance of organ donation as part of “national donate life month,” recognized in April.

Amy Evans says her daughter’s organs, tissues, and eyes have helped 126 people.

Evans’ daughter, Payton, died when she was 15 years old after a brain bleed during a workout.

Payton chose to become an organ donor when she got her permit from the DMV four months before her death.

Evans says knowing Payton’s heart lives on in another little girl helps her healing process.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

