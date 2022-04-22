North Central Florida raised more than $1.3 million in less than 12 hours during the 2022 Amazing Give

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just twelve hours, North Central Florida raised more than $1.3 million during the 2022 Amazing Give.

This year’s fundraising total broke previous the record bringing the total contributions over the last 7 years to more than $7 million.

The money will be given to 110 area non-profits.

Queen of Peace Catholic Academy raised the most money at nearly $154,000.

The Veteran’s Scholarship Program came in a close second.

