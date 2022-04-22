North Central Florida raised more than $1.3 million in less than 12 hours during the 2022 Amazing Give
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:30 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just twelve hours, North Central Florida raised more than $1.3 million during the 2022 Amazing Give.
This year’s fundraising total broke previous the record bringing the total contributions over the last 7 years to more than $7 million.
The money will be given to 110 area non-profits.
Queen of Peace Catholic Academy raised the most money at nearly $154,000.
The Veteran’s Scholarship Program came in a close second.
