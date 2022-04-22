Advertisement

Oak Hall boys lacrosse team advances to region semis with blowout of South Walton

Eagles move on to face Maclay in region semis April 27
Big seconds quarter fuels Oak Hall's round of 32 win
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The boys lacrosse team at Oak Hall stayed hot, beating South Walton, 13-4 in Thursday’s Class 1A region quarterfinals at home. Since dropping their regular season finale to Bolles, the Eagles have won their three postseason games by an average of 12.3 goals.

Against the Seahawks, the Eagles pulled away with a 4-0 scoring run in the second quarter to stretch their lead to 6-2 at halftime. They maintained that momentum after the break, and put in seven more goals in the second half. South Walton finishes the season 14-4 overall.

No. 2 regional seed Oak Hall (13-5) moves on to next Wednesday’s region semis against Maclay. The No. 6 seeded Marauders upset No. 3 seed Gulf Breeze, but also fell to the Eagles 15-1 in last week’s district title game. The rematch will also be held in Gainesville.

