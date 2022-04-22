Ocala city leaders react to the termination of the city manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Ocala City Manager Sandra Wilson was terminated on Tuesday as a result of a 3-2 vote.

“No one should ever fear being fired for doing the right thing. If I was this employee and I read these recommendations I’d be really mad,” said councilwoman Kristen Dreyer.

This decision comes after a ‘Whistle Blower’ report details what some felt were two mishandled contracts with Suntrust and TD Bank. Also included in that report were concerns about bill printing, mailing, e-bill, and electronic payment.

The concerns brought by an employee against former city manager Sandra Wilson. (WCJB)

“I believe all the assistant managers are just sort of doing what they want I don’t there’s a lot of leadership there,” said councilman Barry Mansfield.

Councilman James Hilty also had another issue with Wilson.

“We had a tornado come through here in Ocala on a Saturday the city manager was on her way to Washington D.C. in my military career you don’t desert your troops.”

Second concern brought up against the former city manager. (WCJB)

But councilmen Jay Musleh and Ire Bethea both voted in dissent.

“I just regret the way the process went and that would include the timing of it being at the end of the meeting, not an agenda item, no real-time to fully understand the ramifications of the report,” said Musleh.

At the end of the discussion, Peter Lee was named the interim city manager but then assistant city manager Bill Kauffman announced his retirement in two weeks. Lee said he was shocked by the council’s decision.

“She was a great leader for me and I’m thankful for the opportunities she gave me things happen and we have to move forward.”

At the next meeting on May 3, they will discuss a contract for Lee as well as the payout amount for Wilson’s contract.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.