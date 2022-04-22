Advertisement

P.K. Yonge soccer player Carter Smith signs with Gardner-Webb

Smith joins DI program in Boiling Springs, NC
Smith made transfer from Bell work out in senior season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After helping the P.K. Yonge boys soccer program to a record of 19-2-1 this past season, senior forward Carter Smith signed to play in college on Friday. Smith, who averaged more than a goal per game for the Blue Wave as a senior, committed to Gardner-Webb.

Smith joins a Division I program that competes in the Big South Conference. The Rammin’ Bulldogs finished last season 5-12-1 overall.

Smith said he was encouraged by the approach the Gardner-Webb head coach took to recruiting.

“He’s not looking for people to immediately get on the pitch and get all the playing time, he’s making a point that he’s really going to develop players and that’s what really got my attention for the school,” said Smith.

Smith transferred to P.K. Yonge from Bell for his senior season. While his goal scoring was able to garner some attention, Smith initially found it difficult to find his dream school.

“It was more hard working to get it going,” said Smith. “At first you don’t get many offers and then they start coming through more in your junior and senior year.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Saturday
UF lacrosse team runs past Temple, 18-7, secures a share of the AAC title
Elizabeth Hightower prepares to throw a pitch for Florida in their game against Arkansas.
No. 8 Florida softball run-ruled by No. 7 Arkansas in series opener
Condron Ballpark, Friday
No. 1 Tennessee bashes Florida, 8-2 to open key SEC baseball series
Oak Hall H.S., Thursday
Oak Hall boys lacrosse team advances to region semis with blowout of South Walton