P.K. Yonge soccer player Carter Smith signs with Gardner-Webb

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After helping the P.K. Yonge boys soccer program to a record of 19-2-1 this past season, senior forward Carter Smith signed to play in college on Friday. Smith, who averaged more than a goal per game for the Blue Wave as a senior, committed to Gardner-Webb.

Smith joins a Division I program that competes in the Big South Conference. The Rammin’ Bulldogs finished last season 5-12-1 overall.

Smith said he was encouraged by the approach the Gardner-Webb head coach took to recruiting.

“He’s not looking for people to immediately get on the pitch and get all the playing time, he’s making a point that he’s really going to develop players and that’s what really got my attention for the school,” said Smith.

Smith transferred to P.K. Yonge from Bell for his senior season. While his goal scoring was able to garner some attention, Smith initially found it difficult to find his dream school.

“It was more hard working to get it going,” said Smith. “At first you don’t get many offers and then they start coming through more in your junior and senior year.”

