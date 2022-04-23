1-year-old dead after vehicle accident in Ginnie Springs

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 1-year-old is dead in Gilchrist County after he was backed over by a vehicle.

According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, a vehicle was backing up out of a parking lot at Ginnie Springs.

The 26-year-old driver struck the infant and then started pulling out of the parking lot unaware of the victim.

The one-year-old was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital where they later died from injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville restaurant evacuated after reports of smoke

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.