AT&T job fair in Ocala to hire 90 new employees

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - AT&T called for new hires at an Ocala call center location.

The event was hiring for 90 customer service positions with a $3,000 sign-on bonus for those who hired.

The pay starts at $15.54 an hour to more than $17. Each candidate takes an assessment and gets an interview on site with a manager if they pass.

Managers said it’s their way of getting new hires in the door.

“It’s wonderful we’re really looking for good people to work for AT&T to be the prospect of at&t to make the company great so it’s a wonderful a wonderful experience,” said Jalisa Reed.

Employees were also eligible for $500 to refer a new hire.

