Businesses around Marion County packed more than 50,000 pouches of food to help feed kids

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - They called it two hours of organized chaos as businesses helped pack food like brown sugar oatmeal, cheezy mac, and beans n rice into sealed bags.

This was to help non-profit organization Hunger Fight feed elementary and pre-school kids around Marion County.

“Each one of these tables is a different community partner from the area that has come to join us and help us pack these meals,” said Dean Porter the vice president of operations.

Artemis Plastics was one of those groups and helped pack and seal cheezy mac one noodle at a time.

“We knew that hunger was an issue throughout the world we just took it for granted that it’s not an issue here in the U.S. and when we found it it was an issue here in Marion County and in our backyard, we had to step up we had to do something,” said the CEO Gary Mishkin.

Porter said for nearly a decade they’ve served more than 13 million meals and delivered over 150,000 books to children in the area.

“Every case has 42 pouches and each pouch feeds up to four children. So it’s very exciting when you see the cowbells ring that means their table is getting excited because means another whole case has just been done”

Now providing meals to all 26 elementary schools in the county volunteers packed a total of around 50,000 meals along with 2,500 books to lend a hand to those children in need.

